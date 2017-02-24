VIEW WHOLE
Learned laptop smasher

Local 25A TEACHER in Spain became an internet sensation after a video of him smashing a laptop in front of his students went viral.

In a fit of rage, the Valencia-based schoolteacher smashed the computer to pieces over what he perceived as a “lack of respect’ being shown by the student.

The master can be heard saying: “I am asking for a bit of effort. I am asking you for a bit of effort to learn this. We are taking 20 minutes to learn this – 20 f*****g minutes!”

It is assumed the school is fee-paying because the student, apparently called Dani Mateo, replies: “I am paying for this, retard, am I not?”

The infuriated teacher responds: “What? How dare you say retarded? Perhaps you should stop even trying and do b****r-all Dani Mateo. I cannot afford it, otherwise.”

He then grabbed a laptop and destroyed it by smashing it against the desk several times.

 

