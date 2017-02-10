Las Galletas challenge back, for the 21st year

RUNNING was never as enjoyable on a Sunday as at the Las Galletas Half Marathon. And this year, on Sunday, 2nd April, the 21st annual event takes place.

Inscriptions are now open, the basic requirement is to be born in 1999 or before, and it’s open to residents and visitors alike.

There are two circuits, 10.5km, and the full 21km, both starting and finishing near the Marina del Sur, from 9am onwards.

Prizes will be awarded in several age categories, and each contestant gets a commemorative running-vest, a chip to record their finish time, and a medal.

The day before, on the Saturday, a sports fair takes place in the Las Ramblas area near the marina, from 10am-8pm.

For those coming from some distance away for the race, there are special apartment deals for the Saturday night, so you can be ready for the warm-up and preparation. For details, see the website.

You can sign up via the direct phone link 010, if calling from within the Arona municipality, or on 922 761 600. There’s also the website www.mediomaratonlasgalletas.com

It´s always a fun event, with many nationalities taking part.