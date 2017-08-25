The Lads team up against terrorism!

FOOTBALLERS across the world linked arms to observe a minute’s silence before their matches last weekend, as a mark of respect for the victims of Barcelona’s terrorist attacks.

Fans shared the moment, including the crowd at CD Tenerife´s Heliodoro stadium last Friday night.

Many probably wouldn’t have noticed the flag of the Football Lads Alliance, draped over the pitch surround. But it represented a growing voice of anger and concern, which has been expressed by 67,000 fans across a broad, football spectrum.

Andy Swallow, one of the founding members, explained on his latest trip to Tenerife, what drives them. “We are all ordinary, family people, who fear for the future of our children,” he said.

“Football is a passion we all share, and it’s a common language that can reach out to people of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Tottenham fan John Meighan started the Football Lads Alliance on Facebook after the London attacks of 3rd June. Within a week, he had 5,000 members!

Then, on 24th June, the group organised a silent march, from St Paul’s Cathedral to London Bridge, where all the clubs represented laid wreaths.

Andy, stunned at the turn-out, said: “It was amazing. We had 10,000 people, but no team colours were worn and there was no chanting or shouting.

And fans of traditional rivals like West Ham, Millwall, Tottenham, and Arsenal mixed together to show their shared concerns.”

But it hasn’t always been so smooth. “People have tried to label us as ‘far right’, or ‘racist’, but we have support from all corners,” he added.

“Speakers at the end of the first march included Mohan Singh, from the Sikh Awareness Society, and Toni Bugle, of Mothers Against Radical Islam. We are not political and have turned down requests from potential speakers who have a political agenda. “There’s another march arranged for 7th October, from Green Park to Downing Street and we expect around 30,000 people to come along. And we already have links with overseas clubs, like Lazio of Italy, and several German teams.”

The day after the attacks on Barcelona and Cambrils, John Meighan flew to Barcelona to lay a scarf among the tributes left at Las Ramblas, and he also met a section of Barcelona fans who want to join the alliance.

Maybe it’s the random and indiscriminate nature of the spate of vehicle-based attacks which has united so many diverse followers.

As Andy pointed out. “These have taken place in big, cosmopolitan cities, full of people from all races, religions, and backgrounds.

“We haven´t got the answers; we just want people’s voices to be heard – those looking for some hope that our kids can look forward to a safer future.”