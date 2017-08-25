Ladies taste Cup glory

EGATESA Granadilla Tenerife still have a few weeks to wait for league action, but they have already added a trophy to their cabinet.

An international tournament, UNITED By Women’s Football, took place at Tincer athletic stadium, on the outskirts of Santa Cruz, last week, and Tenerife emerged winners after a penalty shoot-out against Spartak Subotica, of Serbia.

It was a close contest, with Ana Gonzalez scoring after 20 minutes, only for Spartak to draw level shortly after with a Violeta penalty.

The outcome was decided in a penalty duel, which saw Tenerife win 9-8, thanks to a goal from keeper Noelia Gil.

Tenerife also recorded a 6-1 friendly win against Gran Canaria rivals CD Fermarguin in an earlier clash, with two goals each from Ana and Prieto, plus further strikes from Paola, and new Ivory Coast signing Ange Koko.

Former Egatesa players Noelia and Natalia Ramos, the sisters who have moved on to Levante, added some Tenerife pride to Spain’s thrilling 3-2 victory against France in the European Ladies Under-19 Championship final in Belfast.