Lab chocolate might replace the real deal

IMAGINE a world without chocolate! It is entirely possible, according to the future mapped out by some climate-change observers.

But there’s good news for all the sweet-toothed people in our midst because laboratory-made chocolate is already at the prototype stage.

The 2.5ºC temperature rise, expected by 2050, will make cocoa cultivation impossible across most of the land currently used for this crop.

That’s the outcome of a study by the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture,which focuses on Ghana and Ivory Coast.

By 2030, when temperatures go up by 1ºC, production will already be significantly lower, and chocolate will start to be considered a luxury item.

This doom-and-gloom scenario for many prompted biologist Lucía Atehortua, who co-ordinates the Biotechnology Group at Antioquia University, in Colombia, to start researching alternatives.

She wants to ensure that mankind is not left without a product that is “healthy, and in high global demand”, and her idea is to create cocoa inside a lab. But how?

The simple explanation is that a cocoa seed is taken, and some of its tissues isolated: specifically, those in constant reproduction.

They are placed in a liquid medium containing a cocktail of nutrients, which includes nitrogen, phosphorus, iron, boron, magnesium, copper, essential amino acids and vitamins.

These and other substances that stimulate cell separation, combined with doses of oxygen, light and carbon dioxide, lead to huge multiplication.

After about a month, the mix is transferred to a bio-reactor and exposed to a new set of light-and-temperature combinations to extract the biomass, polyphenols (chemicals which may have plant benefits for people) and fatty acids, which contribute to the making of chocolate as we know it.

It all seems extremely technical and scientific, but the crunch is: Does it, will it, can it … taste like real chocolate? Atehortua admits: “No, not for now.”

That’s because the product does not undergo the fermentation applied in industrial processes. But she and her colleagues are working on that!

Her lab is also working on other innovative projects, such as cloning thaumatin, a protein around 2,500 times sweeter than sugar, which would make it possible to obtain sweet, calorie-free cocoa.

For now, though, the main challenge is how to produce lab chocolate on an industrial scale to bring down its cost to something similar to the cost of producing the real thing.

“And you also need to check the water and carbon footprints to see if it is environmentally sustainable,” adds the biologist. “These tests have not been conducted yet, so we don’t know if this will become a reality.”

The consequences of climate change means it is essential to seek alternatives to traditional production, and the concept of lab food is not just a pipe dream.

Miguel Ángel Lurueña, a specialist in food technology, says there is an increasingly-realistic option to overcome certain problems inherent to traditional production.

“There is a need for enormous investments in plants, water, manpower, time and processing equipment,” he stresses. “And there is also an ethical component when it comes to meat production, for instance.

“It remains to be seen to what extent this type of food is similar to conventionally-produced food, and, above all, whether it will be accepted by consumers.”

Ana Ríos, a climate-change expert at the Inter-American Development Bank (BID), says higher temperatures will bring more drought in future, compromising many essential crops for humans, such as potatoes and wheat.

A sponsored project has conducted an analysis of both to discover which varieties would be better suited to the new weather conditions.

And something similar is happening with coffee, given that the Coffea plant will have to be grown at higher altitudes as temperatures rise. Eventually, there will probably no longer be enough land to meet global demand.

“Today, the appropriate elevation is around 1,200m,” says Rios. “In 2020 it will be 1,400m and in 2050 it will rise to 1,600m.”