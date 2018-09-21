Knee-cap victim is butchered by gang

THE British victim of an alleged gang attack, which happened last Thursday on the Costa del Sol, has been named as Craig Moran by two UK national newspapers.

He suffered from shots, knife cuts and punches after, reportedly, being tricked into a meeting. But no arrests have yet been made.

Police confirmed that Morgan was “knee-capped”, suffered broken bones in his lower body, and was cut from the corners of his mouth up to his ears, known as the “Glasgow” or “Chelsea” smile.

The victim was found after being dumped in a ditch, and

reports in the Spanish media claim that the specialist group, Unit against Drugs and Organised Crime (UDYCO), has taken over an investigation into the incident.

Members are said to be searching for a group of three or four Brits, and they believe the attack could have been related to “a settling of scores”.

One British national newspaper has claimed that Craig Moran was sentenced to 12 years for a Nottingham jewel heist that resulted in the death of a 64-year-old woman in 2003, but this has not been confirmed officially.