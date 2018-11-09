Kittens need homes!

Cats Welfare news

CURLY is a really gorgeous girl, and is about two months old. She has been wormed and deflead, and is looking for a loving home. If you would like to meet her, please send us a private message on Facebook. All kittens go for a week’s trial in your home.

Adoptions

We have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, forever homes!

As well as an abundance of kittens, we have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.

Our calendar

We are putting together our 2019 calendar, and are looking for businesses who would like to advertise on one of the pages. The cost is 30 euros. Please contact Sharon on 6625 24006 for more details.

For the fuller figure!

Somebody has kindly donated lots of plus-size clothes, 22- 28, in excellent condition. The brands included are Debenhams, Simply B, Yours, Asos and Ann Harvey, plus many more.

We know it’s difficult to find nice, larger clothes, here in Tenerife, so please come along to our shop in San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino), and grab a bargain. We are open seven days a week, from 10am-6pm.

Shop volunteers needed

We need more volunteers to join our friendly team. The sessions are 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and two people are on a shift at all times. There are drinks available, and goodies in the fridge!

If you have some free time and would like to help our cause, please send us a private message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife), or pop into the shop.

Los Silos black cats

Cats Welfare, along with several other charities, has been involved with the rescue, and subsequent care, of approximately 55 cats. We have an ongoing appeal in place, so that we can continue helping them. Even the smallest amount will mean a lot. Please send donations to our PayPal account info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com, or take cash donations, in an envelope marked “Los Silos cats”, to the Cats Welfare shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. We’re open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We are also appealing for food to be dropped off at Don Perro vets in Las Chafiras, or our shop. Please mark the food “Los Silos cats”.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.