Killer cancer strikes daughter of Franco

THE only child of Spanish dictator General Franco has died from terminal cancer at the age of 91.

Carmen, pictured, was used as the face of fascist catholic youth in Spain by her father, while the Third Reich even profiled her in their propaganda bulletins.

But Carmen, born in Oviedo in 1926, is said to have had a lonely, secluded upbringing. In 1950, she married a neuro-surgeon, who had aristocratic ties, and they both acted as Franco’s foreign ambassadors and bore him seven grandchildren.

Despite her father’s 1975 death and Spain’s transition into democracy, her family were able to hold on to most of their assets and property.

She was awarded the title of Duchess of Franco with Spain’s Greatness by King Juan Carlos, the newly-reinstated monarch at the time. And the title maintained her place in Spanish aristocracy.

She went on to chair the National Francisco Franco Foundation (FNFF), dedicated to promoting the fascist dictator’s legacy. And Carmen occupied the position proudly until her death.

Tragically, though, for the country, her father is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 300,000 people during his reign.