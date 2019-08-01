Our Kiara

Live Arico news

THIS is our beautiful Kiara. She is about five years old. She’s

very good with children, and, generally, fine with other dogs. She is obedient, very sweet, affectionate, calm and shy, and loves to play with her ball.

Sadly, she has been in the shelter for many years. If you think you can offer this dog a home, or would like to meet her, please call Mark on 6522 97853, or Carlos on 6438 97389. Please contact us, because no dog deserves to spend the rest of his or her life in a kennel.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com