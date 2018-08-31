Keen-eyed walker saw a broken drone at sea

A SHARP-EYED passer-by, who spotted what seemed to be the remains of a small plane’s fuselage, floating in the sea at El Ricon, Las Palmas, called the emergency services.

As a result, the Guardia Civil, Local Police and Red Cross, as well as the Coastguard, were all sent to the area on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, an emergency device was activated, and, after analysing the floating lump, it was confirmed that the pieces were from an unmanned aircraft.

But, because of the dimensions, experts believed that the aircraft size and structure was that of an unauthorised surveillance drone.

The remains were recovered from the water, and, because of the deteriorated appearance, the experts felt they could have been in the water for some time.

They were taken to a Port de la Luz depot, where a specialised unit from the Judicial Police, as well as the Guardia Civil, have been primed to investigate.

The actual device was found, still with one of its engines and two propellers, as well as one wing, attached to a central structure.