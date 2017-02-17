K9 sponsor-dogs – the Fab Fourteen

Meet Ella, one of our Fab Fourteen. These are our beautiful dogs who have found it very difficult to find their forever homes. Some are getting on in years, some are shy and retiring, and some are very large.

They each have hearts of gold and have so much to give in return for a loving and safe home. But, sadly, they continue to be overlooked as family pets and faithful companions.

We know many people would love to adopt a dog, but, for many different reasons, it isn’t practical to have a pet. If that’s the case for you, how about sponsoring one of our special guys?

For 8 euros or £8 each month, just chose which of our Fab Fourteen you would like to sponsor, and he or she will send you regular news, along with some photos, of what they have been up to at the refuge.

Of course, if you live locally and can visit us, they’d be delighted to go walking with you, showing you their favourite places and introducing you to their chums.

You can find out how to sponsor Ella, or any of our Fab Fourteen, at www.k9tenerife.com

Go to “K9 dogs/K9 Sponsor Dogs” or e-mail us at info@k9tenerife.com or call us on 667 638 468.

Flight-buddy needed

Little Chiqui has a lovely new home and family waiting for her in Germany. Now she needs to get there! Are you flying to Düsseldorf, Köln, Frankfurt or Münster sometime after the 17th February?

If so, are you willing to be a flight-buddy for our girl? There’s very little to it, and it is very rewarding. If you can help, please contact us in any of the ways detailed below.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm. Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.