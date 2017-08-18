K9 charity shop: our lifeline

K9 animal news

OUR K9 dogs and cats are very aware just how much K9’s charity shop in Alcala contributes towards their wellbeing and comfort. Only a few years ago, the refuge was on the brink of closure as money was so tight.

The opening of the shop at that time, and its continued success, has ensured that the refuge can continue. With over 150 dogs arriving at the refuge each year, who require care and attention until they find their forever homes, the shop is a vital source of funding.

The shop, and the Alcala weekly market, are run by a happy and friendly band of volunteers. Lynn, Christine and Dorothy (l to r in photo), together with Muriel, Hannah, Katja, Wendy, Maggie, Brian, Sheila, Elsie, Jill and George – ably assisted by rescue dogs Bailey and Lottie – do everything!

They organise and collect donations, knit colourful teddies and toys, collect and sell jewellery and, of course, staff the busy shop. Asked what they love about their work, the ladies on the market stall agreed: “We love animals, it’s fun, we have nice customers and, most importantly, we know that what we do makes a difference to the refuge.”

Hannah, who lives in Alcala, enjoys her time in the shop. “Most of all, I do it for the animals,”she said. “I’m retired, so it gives me a focus. It helps me to speak Spanish, and to integrate and be accepted by the community.”

All the shop volunteers give of their time, generously, and one thing is certain, the K9 wonder dogs and cats hugely appreciate their efforts.

Located in Alcala Plaza, the shop is open 10-2pm, Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays), and the market is right outside every Monday, from 9-1pm. Why not pay us a visit? There are always lots of bargains to be had, and our volunteers will make you very welcome. Volunteers and, of course, donations are always wanted. Call at the shop or market, or telephone 646 561 035.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.