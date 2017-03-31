K9 does cats …

K9 animal news

DO you know that, as well as our lovely dogs, K9 also has a small cattery with some beautiful and loving cats who are also waiting patiently for their forever homes?

Handsome Atticus here is just one of them. He was rescued as a kitten from the street but, sadly, a family member was severely allergic to him so he had to come to the refuge.

We also have a small number of healthy, feline-leukaemia-virus (FeLV)-positive and feline-immunodeficiency-virus (FIV)-positive kitties. These special cats can live long and healthy lives, and be happy and safe with other animals, including dogs, and humans.

While they cannot mix with other healthy cats, they can live safely with other cats who have the same virus.

If you are interested in adopting any of our lovely felines and would like to meet them, please contact us in any of the ways below. You can also see them on our website www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 cats/Cats waiting for homes”, or visit K9 Tenerife Cats on Facebook.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.