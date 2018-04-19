Join the beautiful people

BARBARA Tucker, the legendary American singer-songwriter, will grace the Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife open-air stage on 12th May, as the headline act, at the next Children of the 80s concert.

With a string of number-one tracks in the US, as well as several hits in the UK, including Beautiful People and Everybody Dance (The Horn

Song), Tucker’s music has influenced mainstream and dance music over the last three decades, and she has appeared, regularly, across venues in clubland-capital Ibiza, for many years.

As with all her performances, she promises an extravaganza of colour, dance-floor fillers and sing-a-long classics, for the May edition of Children of the 80s.

Joining Tucker will be Children of the 80s’ own DJ trio, Dream Team Reload, along with local, Canary Island legends Puretas Party, who will bring fun-filled party vibes to the Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife stage.

The Children of the 80s’ brand, born in Ibiza in 2015, has become synonymous with blast-from-the-past tunes, reminiscent of a time when music defined everything.

The event has grown to become one of the most-popular, monthly events, bi-monthly in July and August in the Canaries, with hotel guests, island visitors and locals flocking to the hotel’s outdoor concert area, in costumes from the Eighties.

The party takes place adjacent to Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s lagoon, and is supported by DJ sessions, state-of-the-art pyrotechnics, and dazzling entertainers.

Subsequent Children of the 80s events will take place on 16th June, 14th July, 28th July, 11th August, 25th August, 8th September, 13th October and 10th November, with the 2018 finale on 8th December, marking the second anniversary of the 80s themed night.

A weekly Children of the 80s party will also take place every Friday at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, from 1st June to 28th September.

Guests at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife will have full access to all live events, at no extra cost.

Deluxe rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife are priced from 283 euros on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing.

Tickets for the Children of the 80s gig, priced from 15 euros, can be purchased via www.childrenofthe80s.com

About Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is Hard Rock International’s second property, in collaboration with Palladium Hotel Group, following the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, in May 2014.

The five-star hotel, on Tenerife’s southern coast, in Playa Paraiso, near Adeje, comprises 624 rooms, including 260 suites, split across two towers, named Oasis and Nirvana.

Facilities include three pools, a lagoon, three-tiered kids’ clubs, as well as signature, Hard Rock facilities, including a Rock Spa, Body Rock gym and world-famous Rock Shop.

Guests have a choice of six restaurants, including tapas restaurant Ali-Ole, modern Asian restaurant Narumi, steak-house Montauk, all-day buffet Sessions, 3rd Half Sports Bar, as well as The Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, on the edge of the lagoon.

A further five bars offer opportunities for an aperitif, after-dinner drink, freshly-brewed coffee or thirst-quenching cocktail.

And, for some of the best island views, there’s the rooftop sky lounge bar, called The 16th, from which you can see some of Tenerife’s most-impressive scenery, from the majestic Teide, Spain’s highest mountain, to the lesser-known Canary Island of La Gomera.

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife offers guests an immersive, musical experience, relevant to all generations, with an energising programme of live concerts at the hotel’s lagoon-side outdoor stage area, which has a capacity of

5,000 people.

For more details, go to www.hrhtenerife.com