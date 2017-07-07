Jobless figures tumbling again

JUNE is proving one of the best months for Spain’s labour market as the jobless total fell again, by a staggering 98,317 people.

And 87,692 people signed on to the country’s Social Security system, according to Employment Ministry figures released on Tuesday.

The labour market’s steady improvement since 2014 has seen unemployment come down to 3.36 million.

And the total paying into the Social Security system is now 18.4m, with 672,835 newcomers added over the last 12 months, which is a 3.79% increase on last June.

Tourism, economic recovery and employment go together in Spain, and this is demonstrated in spring and summer.

In June 2016, the hospitality sector provided the greatest number of new additions to the Social Security system: 36,448 workers.

Next came retail (31,344), followed by other sectors, such as administration, health, the services sector and industry, all taking on new workers to cover the summer-holiday period.

The Social Security fund has now seen a steady growth of new contributors for 43 consecutive months.

But conversely, June has again revealed the negative side of Spain’s decade-long economic crisis.

There were more than two million temporary and reduced-hours’ contracts signed in that month alone, and, of the total number of new workers, just 7.9% comprised indefinite contracts.

The latest figures suggest that when the quarterly workforce survey, known as the Encuesta de Población Activa (Active Population Survey, or EPA), is published at the end of this month, some 27% of people will be employed under temporary contracts.

By the end of this year, a record 20 million contracts will have been signed in one year. So far, 2017 has seen 10.54m contracts have been agreed, which is a million more than in the same period last year, 2016 ending with 19.98m contracts.