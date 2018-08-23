Jewel thief is now a convicted killer

INTERNATIONAL jewel thief Gonzalo Andreas Gomez-Remolina, has been convicted of murdering a 28-year-old Spanish man and his friend.

The 36-year-old Columbian and his brother Christian, who killed himself in prison before his own murder trial, stabbed to death Ruben Fuente and Carlos Ayala in Clapham, south London, in 2007.

Mr Ayala had helped the defendant in at least one burglary, and, the Old Bailey heard, he named his killer with his dying breath.

Spaniard Mr Fuente, who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, was stabbed eight times as he tried to escape,” the jury were told.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC said Mr Ayala and the Gomez-Remolinas brothers had “fallen out… over dividing the spoils”.

Their row escalated when Mr Ayala encouraged some friends to break into the brothers’ flat. The Colombians received a beating and their girlfriends tied up, as well as wrist-watches and cash stolen.

The Gomez-Remolinas retaliated by attempting to run over Mr Ayala and Mr Fuente in a car park.

During his trial, the defendant denied being involved in the killings, saying he had bolted when Mr Ayala produced a knife, and that his brother had confessed to the killings while the two brothers fled on a Eurostar service to Paris.

However, the jury convicted him of both murders.

After the trial, Mr Fuente’s family said they had “endured the greatest heartache”.