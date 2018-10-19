Jetski record-breaker gets better of robbers

A JETSKI record-breaker called in the police after his latest attempt was almost ruined by thieves in southern Spain.

Marinus du Plessis was travelling from the Arctic to Athens to perform the longest-ever journey, 40 days, made on a jetski.

But the 55-year-old South African was forced to lower his sights on the 11,000km Guinness World Record attempt after thieves in Barbate, Cadiz, stripped down his jetski for parts while it was docked overnight.

“I’m so disappointed with what happened,” said Plessis, a food exporter. “Criminals took so many bits off it that it was half-sunk.

“My security alarm went off at 3am but by the time I got to it, the equipment was all stolen. To make matters worse, they returned the next night to strip down the rest.”

Plessis was making the epic journey on behalf of Gift of the Givers Foundation, a charity for disabled people in South Africa. But once he had replaced the stolen parts, he still beat the previous record by more than 4,000km.

He first broke a world record by jetskiing 17,500km, from Alaska to Panama, in under 95 days. And Plessis is adamant that he hasn’t let the unfortunate event put a downer on his experience.

“Although I was very disappointed in what happened, I also had the most fantastic experience with the locals,” he said. “Most of them in Barbate were fabulous.”

He added: “This mission was about more than breaking records. It was a matter of experience, and it has exceeded all expectations.”

Police are analysing CCTV footage to try to identify the thieves.