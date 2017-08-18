Jet2 soaring high

LOW-COST airline Jet2.com should account for almost 50% of the flight growth between Spain and the UK this summer, according to international aviation website anna.aero.

The Leeds Bradford-based company’s 31 new routes (111 in total this summer), more weekly flights (over 550 per week at peak times), and more seats (over 5.1m seats on sale) make it the third-biggest operator between Spain and the UK during the summer months.

And the opening of two new bases, at Stansted and Birmingham airports, also adds to its growth in Spain, where its three busiest airports are Tenerife South, Palma (Majorca) and Alicante.

The success of Jet2holidays is driving significant growth at all three, and, overall, across Spain, with almost 1,400 hotels now contracted directly across the mainland and its islands.

Steve Heapy, chief of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The addition of more flights and seats, as well as brand-new routes this summer, really demonstrates our commitment to Spain.

“With great-value, package holidays through Jet2holidays, we are driving demand amongst British tourists, who continue to see Spain as their preferred holiday choice.!

He added: “We are seeing more new customers enjoying our award-winning, holiday-package service, from their local airport to Spain.”