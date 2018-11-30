Jail for pupil who assaulted teacher

A MALAGA City court has sentenced a school student to six months in prison, after finding her guilty of assaulting a teacher in Mijas.

The court heard that the student had tried to avoid taking an English exam at her Mijas school last February. She had protested to her teacher, before arguing and making inappropriate comments.

She was then said to have assaulted the hapless teacher, causing Emergency Services personnel to be called in to treat the teacher’s injuries.

She brought the case to court with the help of her Workers’ Commission (CCOO) union, and Felix Martin, Secretary General of the union’s teaching division, said he was satisfied with the sentence.

He also encouraged teachers who had suffered from similar attacks to come forward.