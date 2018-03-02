Jade eyes crowning glory

THERE’S no better prize for Tenerife girls than being chosen as Carnival Queen, especially if you are a rare, British-born candidate in Arona’s showcase event.

The borough’s annual Carnival, which this year has a pirate theme, began yesterday (1st March) and runs until the 12th. And 17-year-old Jade Newman is hoping to sail into the top spot.

The big election, at Los Cristianos showground on Thursday, comprises a dazzling show of music, dance, and colour, from 9pm.

Few people see the hard work and dedication that goes into a Carnival, and an amazing 6,000 people have been involved in the organisation, which begins as soon as the previous year’s celebrations take their farewell bow.

Jade has previous experience of Arona Carnival, but this time it will be a little bit more daunting for her. “We came to Los Cristianos when I was eight years old, and I’ve always loved the Carnival,” she said.

“I really enjoyed being in the parades with the Los Playeritos Comparsas group, so I applied for this year’s early stage of casting, when 12 ladies, aged 17-25, were chosen by the costume designers for the final six places at the big final.”

The glamour and starshine fit nicely with Jade’s make-up studies, as a student in Las Galletas, following her schooldays in Los Cristianos.

The costume designers take nearly a year to create their elaborate designs, and Jade’s is called “I Give You My Soul”.

All six Carnival Queen candidates will be leading the opening parade from Veronicas, Playa de Las Americas, at 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s just a taste of the waves of goodwill they will receive from the thousands of Carnival fans during the main events.

Jade´s costume designer, David Hernandez, has plenty of experience of weaving his magic into the colourful creations, while her sponsor, Karting Club Tenerife, will put some vroom into her presentation.

But it’s a new stage for Jade. “It´s going to be a mixture of excitement, pride, and nerves but I’m going to enjoy every minute,” she said.

Other highlights to look out for include the elections of the “Third Age” Queen on Tuesday at 9pm, the Infant Queen on Wednesday at 7pm, and the Drag Queen next Friday (9th) at 9pm.

The main stage, and the showground, will be buzzing every night with music and dancing, and, on the two Saturdays (3rd & 10th), there will be daytime parties from noon.

It all ends with the Coso Parade, from Compostela Beach, at the lower end of Los Cristianos, on Sunday, 11th March, from 4pm, and Monday night’s Burial Of The Sardine procession, from the Cultural Centre, at 9pm.