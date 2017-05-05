Investment planning for life in the Canaries

By Paul Montague, Partner, Blevins Franks

WHEN you have worked hard to build up your savings, it is not always easy to decide how best to look after them, especially if you are retired. You most likely have some, or all, of the following objectives:

Protect your capital and maintain financial security

Generate an income

Grow the capital, but with an acceptable level of risk

Leave a healthy inheritance to children and grandchildren

Asset allocation and diversification are key to helping you achieve these goals. In very simple terms, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Cash

Most people feel safe with cash. The money you hold on deposit in the bank does not drop suddenly, based on geopolitical events, investor sentiment or a company’s misfortunes. And yes, it is important to keep some savings in cash. It is a convenient liquid asset, and it helps to balance out risk in your overall portfolio.

However, most people should not keep too much savings in cash, longer-term. Inflation reduces the value of capital slowly but surely each year, and can eventually affect your standard of living. Even though inflation has been low, recently, over the longer term it will cut your spending power.

While savers used to rely on interest to earn income from their bank deposits, this has been next-to-impossible since interest rates were cut to historic lows in 2009.

Property

Investing in bricks and mortar can seem a solid investment, and, indeed, it is an important part of your overall portfolio, but remember that your home forms part of your portfolio, quite possibly a large percentage. If you buy a second or third property as an investment, this could make you very overweight in this asset class, which increases risk.

One significant downside with owning property as an investment is that it is very illiquid. If you need money suddenly for any reason, it may take time to find a buyer. If you have to sell in a down market, this will affect your profits. And, of course, with selling property it’s all or nothing, even if you only need to release some of the capital.

Equities and bonds

These asset classes generally form a key part of a portfolio. Unlike cash, they have the opportunity to grow, and unlike property they are liquid, and generally you only need sell the amount you need, rather than the whole investment.

Holding a range of different investments within each asset class is vital to reduce risk. With shares and bonds it is easy to own funds which include a range of different companies and sectors across the world.

Which assets?

All this said, diversification is important to reduce risk, so you should not have all your wealth invested in shares or bonds, either. You need to own a mix of assets, including cash, property etc. It is impossible to predict which will be the best performing assets each year; an asset can go from being the best performing one year, to the worst the next, so it is essential to have a good mix.

What mix is right for you should be carefully determined by your risk profile, time horizon, circumstances and objectives.

Look at the whole picture

Finally, do not review your investments in isolation. All aspects of your wealth management are interlinked. What changes you make in one may affect the other. Look at the whole picture, and establish solutions that provide benefits for your investment, tax, estate and retirement planning. Take specialist advice.

These views are put forward for consideration purposes only as the suitability of any investment is dependent on individual circumstances.

