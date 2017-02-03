Interior designer so handy

MANY people who buy a Tenerife property come over to the island strictly for that purpose, and then need to leave and return to their everyday lives.

But in this situation, what do you do about all the other matters that need to be addressed?

Very often, changes are essential to bring any pre-owned property up to your personal standards. This could be as little as replacing mattresses and sofa, or could include fitting a new kitchen or bathroom, or even more major building works.

If you are buying a new property, it will probably come with no light-fittings or appliances, so, even though it is a new-build, there is a lot of work to be done.

How do you go about choosing someone for this work, and then organising these important issues when you can’t remain on the island to supervise them? You don’t speak Spanish, and you don’t know who to trust!

One solution is to deal with an interior designer, who will sit with you and get a feel for your requirements. This will include what you intend to use the property for – holidays, rental or retirement, for example.

You can also explain any of your interior decoration preferences. Some people have clear ideas about colour and style, and some don’t know where to start!

Interior designers will take into account all these factors, and come up with a theme to suit you personally, using your feedback either in person, or via email, until you reach an agreement on the finished design.

They can then also take over responsibility for managing the property through to completion. If you decide to have the kitchen and bathroom(s) refitted, for example, the interior designer will have all the necessary local contacts, and be fully aware which companies or individuals have a good reputation for the standard of their work, and competitive pricing.

Acting as key-holder, they can also supervise the work being done, and co-ordinate the purchase, delivery and installation of furniture and fittings at the appropriate time.

If you are starting from scratch, they can also ensure that you have all the necessary inventory, right down to the teaspoons and the bed linen.

This means that you can return to Tenerife to your refurbished and furnished property, ready to occupy, and this interior design-and-project management service is extremely cost-effective.

Deco Nuevo, on 922 789 729, offer all the services mentioned, and are happy to give free estimates, without obligation.