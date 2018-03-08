Three injured in motorbike crash

A MAN and woman were injured after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed head-on with a van on the F-82 in Santiago del Teide, at around 5pm on Monday.

Several people, who witnessed the incident, alerted the Canarian Emergency Services about several people being in need of medical assistance.

An ambulance team assessed the situation and discovered that the man had suffered moderate leg injuries, while the woman had injured both upper and lower limbs.

Both were transferred to Costa Adeje’s Quiron Hospital for further treatment, while another man, having received on-the-spot treatment from the medical team, insisted he was okay and was discharged voluntarily by the ambulance team.