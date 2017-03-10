Info on Spanish licence

By Emma Swain

IT is surprising just what information a Spanish driving contains, and how it relates to each individual. If you don’t believe me, just cast your eyes over the following data.

Each section has a number, which then describes the item shown:

1. Surname

2. Given names

3. Date and country of birth

4a. Date of licence issue

b. Date of expiry

c. Issued by

5. Licence number

6. holder’s photo

7. Holder’s signature

9. Categories held

10. Valid from

11. Valid to

12. Driver’s codes

What are the most common types of codes?

1.1. Glasses

1.2. Lenses or contact lenses

01.06. Glasses or contact lenses

02.01. Hearing aid

02.02. Hearing aid in both ears

05.01. Limited to daylight driving (from one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset)

05.02. Limited to 1km ratio from residency, or from a city centre

05.03m. Cannot carry passengers

05.04. Speed limited to x km/h

05.08. No alcohol permitted

10.01. Manual transmission only

10.02. Automatic transmission only

15.01. Adapted clutch pedal

20.01. Adapted brake pedal

25.01. Adapted accelerator pedal

42.01. Exterior lateral mirror

42.04. Panoramic interior mirror

70. exchanged licence followed by previous licence number

How many points are given on a licence?

The holder starts with 12 points, and more can be achieved. Two extra points are given if the holder has not lost any in the first three years, then an extra point after another three years, until a total of 15 points is reached

How many points are there on a newly-issued or re-issued licence?

A new driver or re-issued licence is given an initial eight points, until the licence has been held for two years

What you lose points for

6 points

1. Driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading higher than 0,50 mg/l in expelled air (in the case of professional drivers and new drivers, 0,30 mg/l).

2. Driving under the influence of drugs

3. Refusal to participate in a drug or alcohol test

4. Dangerous driving, driving in the wrong direction, or participating in an illegal race

5. Driving a vehicle with a radar detector or inhibitor fitted

6. Driving 50% over the permitted hours, or with under 50% of the obligatory rest

7. Participating or collaborating in altering the correct function of a tachograph or speed limiter

4 points

1. Driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading higher than 0,25 mg/l but lower than 0,50 mg/l in expelled air (in the case of professional drivers and new drivers, from 0,15 mg/l to 0,30mg/l)

2. Driving a vehicle without the correct licence

3. Throwing objects on to the road that could cause a fire, road-traffic accident or a traffic obstacle

4. Ignoring a give-way, or the obligation to stop at a give-way, stop sign or red traffic light

5. Overtaking, putting oncoming traffic in danger, or overtaking in a dangerous or low-visibility area

6. Endangering cyclists by overtaking

7. Reversing on motorways or dual-carriageways.

8. Not respecting the orders of a traffic agent regulating the traffic.

9. Not maintaining a safety gap to the car in front

10. Driving a vehicle while suspended, or prohibited from doing so

3 points

1.Change of direction where it’s not allowed

2.Driving while using earphones, or any other device that reduces the attention of the driver, or manual use of telephone, satnav system or any other communication system

3.Not using a seat-belt or child-restraint system, helmet or other protection devices

Recovering lost points

These are automatically recovered after three years. But you can sit a partial recovery test, which allows up to four points to be reclaimed. A total recovery test to regain all lost points or the same test is used for someone who has lost his/her licence via a judicial sentence