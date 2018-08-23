Illegal expat workers are facing huge fines

THOUSANDS of Britons, living and working abroad illegally, have been caught claiming millions in benefits, including tax credits, disability allowance and other expenses.

The UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions, collaborating with teams of international fraud specialists, especially from Madrid and Alicante, has recovered a record total of £1.1bn in overpaid benefits, relating to both British and international fraud.

With 3.8 million British citizens living outside the UK, the fraud network team is playing an increasingly vital role in tackling scams.

In the last year alone, say reports, 10,000 Brits abroad, not necessarily those living in Spain or Tenerife, were fined or prosecuted for claiming benefits illegally from the UK.

Esther McVey DWP Secretary, said that “thousands of benefit fraud cases” were uncovered each year overseas.

Around 5,000 cheats were forced to pay back their fraudulently-claimed cash in its entirety, while 5,000 others received substantial fines.

Earlier this year, a great-grandmother swindled almost £40,000 in job-seeker’s allowance, while owning a 120,000-euro Spanish holiday property.

Sally Folan, 63, from Worthing, rented out her home on mainland Spain while claiming benefits in the UK.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC sentenced her to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, at Hove Crown Court. He also ordered her to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.