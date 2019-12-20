Ill woman sacked, after taking time off to get healthy

A CHANGE to the 2012 labour reform law, upheld in October by the Constitutional Court, allows workers in Spain to be sacked for taking medical leave, even if they have a doctor’s certificate.

Adriana Ampueda, who had been working for seven years at an Extel call-centre in A Coruña, in the north-western Spanish region of Galicia, took 11 days off, suffering from gastroenteritis.

But last Monday, when the 42-year-old Venezuelan returned to work, she was fired, even though she had a doctor’s certificate.

Spanish unions have identified a number of similar cases since 29th October, when the Constitutional Court ruled that a company had the right to dismiss an employee, who misses work for medical reasons, even if the sick leave was justified. “What do they want us to do? Lie to the doctor?” asked a bewildered Adriana.

The people most affected by the court’s decision are women, elderly workers, or people with precarious or mechanical jobs, who, in the eyes of the employer, are expendable, according to the Occupational Health Department of Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Spain’s largest labour union.

Adriana’s case is not isolated. Three other Extel workers were fired for the same reason, as were five staff members from the H&M clothing store in Catalonia, and an employee from the Sirkari cleaning company in the Basque Country.

Yet the practice is deemed legal. The 2012 labour reform changed the article of the Workers’ Statute to allow employers to fire workers who miss more than 20% of their working days in two consecutive months, or at least 5% in the 12 months prior, even with a medical certificate.

It is not the first time these criteria have been introduced, but it is the first time they have been separated from absenteeism in the workplace.

This means it is much easier to fire an individual, because the decision is no longer dependent on whether other workers have taken leave.

The Constitutional Court has backed this change, which, according to unions, companies are taking advantage of to justify dismissals. “The sentence fits businesses like a glove,” said the CCOO.

The four former workers at Extel, a subsidiary of The Adecco Group, a multi-national, temporary-staffing firm based in Switzerland, met the criteria to be fired for taking sick leave.

“The doctor told me to rest for 72 hours because of the fever,” said Adriana. “The company told me to come back to ask for short-term leave, and that was when they fired me.”

Yet the CEOE does not believe dismissals for health reasons are putting workers’ health at risk. Extel maintained that it followed regulations, adding that it had fired just 11 people from its 35,000-strong workforce in the last two years.

“You have to stop and think why dismissal for illness was applied to them specifically,” said the company, without giving further details.

In the central Castile-La Mancha region, seven workers have been sacked since the Constitutional Court issued its ruling.

Vanesa García, for instance, was dismissed from her job at ICSA Toledo, a subsidiary of the aeronautical company Aernnova, on 25th November.

Vanesa was diagnosed with a tumour 10 years ago, and took two years off for treatment. When she did return to work, she continued to have health problems, which prevented her from working.

Another problem with the controversial labour reform is the ambiguity over what is considered cancer treatment, and treatment for a serious illness, which, under the law, is one of the exceptions.

Isaac Rodríquez, a CGT union delegate at management-service company Unísono, said 40 people had been sacked there for taking medical leave since the 2012 labour reform arrived, and Isaac was the latest victim.

A week before the court sentence, he was fired for missing work because he was suffering from a paralysed optic nerve, vertigo and migraines. He had worked for Unísono for five years.

Alfonso Jesús Callejo, a delegate from the USO union, who had been working at Spanish food company Campofrío Fresco, was also fired when missing work, after having two polyps removed.

He had a medical certificate, and recalled that the company’s own good-practice manual said his job, cutting meat, was incompatible with his recovery.

“If you are feeling dizzy, do you still have to go to work and cut yourself?” asked Jesus.

The Spanish Confederation of Employers’ Organisations (CEOE) believes that dismissal for health reasons is not common, and doubts that it is putting workers’ health at risk, given that they are essential for business productivity.

Spanish unions are planning to take the case to the European Justice System, calling for the norm to be repealed.