Iberostar’s golden week

Basketball

SMIRKING? You bet they are. Iberostar Tenerife have spent all season setting records, and then bursting through them!

But their 75-64 home win over Real Madrid was sensational, even compared with recent achievements. And the La Laguna-based team are now two points clear at the top of the Liga Endesa.

Full-house crowds of 5,000 are becoming a regular event as the team continue to ride their wave of form.

Coach Txus Vidorreta, naturally delighted, praised a second-quarter tightening of defensive play as the key. Tenerife took the first quarter 26-24, and became mean in the following phases, 17-13, 14-15 and 18-12, which sparked a celebratory overture.

Canadian Aaron Doornekamp has been a huge signing for the team this season, and the star from Ontario top-scored again with 17 points, followed by Tim Abromaitis (15) .

But the coach singled out 14-point Greek Georgios Bogris for driving the victory with his all-round hard work throughout.

Europe is also being conquered by Tenerife, their knock-out stage of second leg in the European Champions League becoming another outstanding night.

Tenerife, trailing by three points from the away leg in Greece, wiped the court with PAOK Salonica 80-54 to march into the draw for the remaining eight teams. A second quarter blitz was the key, with Tenerife taking it 24-6 to pile on the pressure.

Top-scorer was Marius Grigonis (20), San Miquel weighed in with 13, and the other players all did their bit to ensure further progress.