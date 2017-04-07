‘I thought I would not survive horror motorbike smash’

BRITISH Olympic sprinter James Ellington, involved in a motorbike crash in Tenerife in January, has recalled the moment he thought he would die.

Ellington broke a number of bones when he collided head-on with a car on the wrong side of the road. He was riding pillion, on his way back from a sight-seeing tour with team-mate Nigel Levine, who suffered a broken leg.

There were fears that 31-year-old Ellington, who shattered his pelvis, fractured an eye socket and broke both legs, would never run again. Yet he is now back in training, and planning his sporting future.

Ellington, part of the Team GB team who finished fifth in the 4x100m relay at last year’s Rio Olympics, lay in the road for 40 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “I looked at my leg and saw a massive puddle of blood. My tracksuit bottoms had completely disintegrated. Bones were hanging out everywhere. I thought: ‘My leg is gone’.”

The international sprinter added: “I tried to move because I wanted to make sure I wasn’t paralysed. I felt the pain then. ‘Whoa!’ The only thing holding my leg together was the muscle … the bones were gone.

“We lay there for 40 minutes and I thought: ‘I might not survive this’. It was weird, but I was calm. That’s not me playing the hard man. I just accepted it.

“I only started to worry because I was feeling weak and sleepy, which was the shock and blood loss.”

Now, though, he is back in the gymnasium, and planning a return to the track at the start of next year.

Ellington and Levine, along with other British team-mates, were taking advantage of Tenerife’s mild winter climate to put in some warm-weather training sessions at the Las Americas athletics and football stadium.

But there appears to be no fresh news about his team-mate, though. Levine has steered clear of commenting about his injuries, or, indeed, his current fitness and future sporting ambitions.