Hunt for missing Mexican

THE Guardia Civil and National Police have begun searching for Hermes Hosarsiph, who was reported missing last Friday.

The 36-year-old Mexican, last seen at San Cristobal in La Laguna, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, weighs about 9½ stone, and has brown eyes and the same colour hair.

National Police, along with the SOS Desaparecidos association, are asking for anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to call 642 650 775 or 649 952 957, or to e-mail sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.