Hoop Heroes’ high hopes

Basketball

DOMESTIC matters are not being overlooked as Iberostar Tenerife await their opponents in the last 16 of the European Champions League.

After winning qualifying Group D, Tenerife will face PAOK Salonica or Partisan Belgrade in a home-and-away match-up.

Meanwhile, Tenerife strengthened their grip on second spot in the Liga Endesa, winning 82-76 at Betis.

They won the first and third quarters 18-13 and 25-20 to ensure they kept their hosts at bay.

Aaron Doornekamp top-scored with 17 points and San Miguel weighed in with 15.

You wouldn’t guess from their results, but Tenerife have been running with a short squad because of injuries. That’s why they have just taken on Tariq Kirksay, a 37-year old French-American guard, born in The Bronx, New York.

Tariq, a French international who loves to travel, has graced eight leagues with 12 teams, including stop-overs in Italy, France. And his last home was with Angola League side Primeiro de Agosto.