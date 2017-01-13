Off the hook, again!

Nastic 1 CD Tenerife 1

By Colin Kirby

IS it the fault of basic maths, or the lack of killer instinct? Tenerife again failed to punish a team reduced to 10 men after a sending-off, this time at Nastic Tarragona.

Nastic were rock-bottom of the Segunda Division, and had just changed managers, yet a full half-hour went unexploited by Tenerife, allowing the home side to gain an unexpected point.

There were three points available for Tenerife to help themselves, and they were given the perfect start.

After 11 minutes, a corner from Aaron beat everyone and the ball came to Cristo at the far post for a simple tap-in.

But, rather than push on, Tenerife had to thank keeper Dani Hernandez for a series of quality saves, especially a two-handed, point-blank block from a Manu effort.

And, wouldn’t you know it, Nastic levelled after 56 minutes when Jose Carlos turned left-back Camille inside out before launching a crisp shot into the corner of the visitors’ net.

The welcome mat was rolled out for Tenerife in the 62nd minute when Manu picked up a second booking and was off. But the charge failed to materialise.

Choco was sent on for Cristo, Omar replaced Aaron, and Jouini lumbered on for Raul Camara. But it simply wasn’t enough to ignite a winning assault, and the game fizzled out to a 1-1 draw.

And with the January transfer window slipping away, Tenerife need to boost the squad if they want to dent the promotion play-off places.

They are now ninth and have two home games on the trot, starting with Zaragoza tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm.

But Carlos Ruiz will sit out the first game after a booking at Nastic took him over the points’ threshold.