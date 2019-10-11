Hooded robbers unable to scare pharmacy staff
STAFF at a La Laguna pharmacy, in Avenida Los Menceyes, reported an attempted robbery with attempted violence, by two hooded men on Tuesday, between 10-1lam. But it amounted to nothing!
Images recorded on the shop’s security camera showed the pair entering the establishment, wearing hooded jackets, and displaying a knife in a threatening manner.
They tried to intimidate customers inside the shop, who were waiting in line to be served by the pharmacist, to no avail. And surveillance footage taken from the camera showed a brave member of staff approaching the villains in attempt to calm the situation.
That seemed to do the trick because National Police said the entire incident lasted just two minutes or so, and the would-be thieves left empty-handed. Officers are still investigating the case.
