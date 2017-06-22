Homes needed!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous little girl, and her four sisters, were found abandoned in Granadilla; they are only two months old. After their veterinary checks, innoculations and legal probational period, they’ll be looking for new, loving homes. They will be small dogs, and are very loving.

Take care

With the temperatures rising, please take extra care with your dogs, ensuring that they have sufficient shade and water, and are kept inside during the midday sun. Please remember that the pavements get extremely hot and can burn their pads, and never leave your dog in a car, even for a short period of time; doing so can have catastrophic consequences.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol