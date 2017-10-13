New home needed

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous German Shepherd is seven years old and looking for a new, loving home. He needs to live in an area with a garden, and plenty of space to run around.

He’s a beautiful-natured dog, who has lots of love to give to his new owner. Currently, we have more than 200 dogs, of all shapes and sizes, who are desperately seeking loving homes, so please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting.

We are always looking for afternoon dog walkers, to exercise some of the many dogs in our care. If you have some time to spare, and would like to make a dog or two very happy, please visit us during the hours mentioned.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol