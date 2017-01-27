Home our adorable pets

AREN’T they just gorgeous? Cute, playful, cuddly, inquisitive and adorable. So how come hundreds of abandoned cats and kittens are rescued by Cats Welfare every year?

Many more live a life of misery and danger on the streets. And from Spring, through to late Autumn, literally thousands of kittens are born in Tenerife, many to strays which haven’t been neutered.

All too often, though, it is because unthinking owners have simply not bothered to have their cat neutered, and then find themselves with an unplanned, unwanted litter.

There are already far too many cats in Tenerife, and not enough homes to go round. At Cats Welfare, we rescue and rehome as many as we can. But to home them all would be an impossible task, made worse by irresponsible owners.

Still not convinced? Here are four more reasons to have your cat neutered by your local vet.

It prevents diseases

Neutering reduces risk of cervical cancer and eliminates ovarian cancer in females and testicular cancer in males. It also reduces the risk of Feline Leukaemia and Feline AIDS in males and females.

It reduces fights

By neutering your cats, you’ll reduce their aggressive instincts, particularly around mating times.

Reduces roaming risks

During the mating season, hormones and instincts urge both male and female to find a mate. They’ll try desperately to escape from their home and are at risk outdoors of being injured as they cross roads to mate.

Keeps homes cleaner

Neutering a cat reduces or eliminates the urge to spray, and if they do, the scent should be much milder than now. Female cats also pass bodily fluids when they go into heat, which is also eliminated.

So be responsible and adopt from us rather than buy a kitten, and neuter your kitten at four months old for boys and five months for girls.

Adoptions

Two best friends are in need of a forever home, preferably together as they love each other so much. Blanca is a stunning, pure-white, five-year-old female with powder-blue eyes. Ali, her best buddy, is a beautiful two-year-old male tabby.

A little outside space, such as a terrace or small garden, would be ample. But they are not wanderers,so they don’t need a large area.

They have had everything done: vaccinations, neutering, microchip, etc. So they are ready immediately. All cats go on trial, so that you can be sure you’ve made the right decision, prior to adoption.

If you would like to ask questions, or meet them with no obligation, ring or whatsapp Maria on 646 629 129 (7 days a week 9am-6pm).

You can also message us on Facebook, or contact us from our www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com website. All our adult cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets.

Your donations

Good-condition items can be dropped into our shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (Behind HiperDino). It is open six days a week, from (10am-6pm), and on Sundays from 10am.4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636 590 557 and he will arrange collection from you.