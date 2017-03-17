Hollande’s bad choice?

AT the beginning of last week, the Pound was sticking around the 1.15 mark. This was partly down to the UK services PMI being lower than forecast.

But it wasn’t helped by comments from French President, Francois Hollande, who offered his opinion that the “UK has made a bad choice at a bad moment” in thinking that Brexit would enable a strategic partnership with the US.

Sterling was also affected when a Theresa May spokesperson said the PM wasn’t going to offer parliament a veto option on the Brexit deal, for fear that EU leaders would be inclined to form a bad one…

Prior to the Spring Budget, we asked our clients what they thought the impact on Sterling would be. The majority expected a positive effect, with positive feedback on UK economic growth, while others thought Sterling would suffer. But the minority were closest to the mark.

Their comments indicated that they expected some movement in the short-term, but the Pound would then settle back to previous levels seen over the last few weeks.

There were no real surprises in the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s announcement because much of it had been pre-announced, and the Pound weakened in the run-up, without recovering much in the aftermath of Philip Hammond’s statement.

News from the US and Eurozone boosted the dollar and euro, which added to the Pound’s run of losses and the ECB (European Central Bank) presented a surprisingly-optimistic policy statement.

The markets started this week with the Pound back at 1.14+ against the euro on Monday morning, having recovered from its recent low of 1.13.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is still determined to push for another Scottish independence referendum, although it is understood that this would be towards the end of 2018 at the earliest.

By this time, the Brexit negotiations should be well on their way to completion and, therefore, the vote for independence could have less impact on the UK economy.

In the days ahead, there will be a lot of news, which means more volatility is likely. We have the upcoming Dutch elections and a possible US interest rate rise.

The triggering of Article 50 is now imminent, which will open the door to starting formal negotiations with the EU.

Figures of interest this week will have been the UK employment data on Wednesday, and the latest Bank of England interest rate decision yesterday (Thursday).