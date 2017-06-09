A holiday without your pet is not a real holiday

MAYBE you are thinking about visiting your country this summer, taking your cat or dog away with you. If this is the case, you should check if your pet’s passport is due, and if your insurance extends abroad.

In some cases, cover for travel abroad could be an add-on to your existing policy, so you’d have to apply for it separately.

When you travel in Europe, the requirements will not vary much from one country to another. In both the European Union and most other countries, the Pet Travel Scheme is unified.

This document is valid for dogs, cats and ferrets, and contains the animal’s whole health history and all its identifying data, and also those that refer to the owner.

The passport must be processed through a veterinarian. It must be taken into account that, in a generalised way, travel is not allowed with animals under three months.

If you are one of those who likes the option of travelling by car, whether near or far, here are some tips to make the journey more than comfortable for your most-loyal friend:

1. Keep your pet safe and secure in a well-ventilated carrier. There are a variety of wire mesh, hard plastic and soft-sided carriers available. Whatever you choose, make sure it is large enough for your pet to stand, sit, lie down and turn around in. It would be good to get your pet used to the carrier in the comfort of your home before your trip. And please be sure to always secure the crate so it won’t slide or shift in the event of a quick stop.

2. Your pet’s travel-feeding schedule should start with a light meal, 3-4 hours prior to departure. Don’t feed your pet in a moving vehicle, even if it is a long drive.

3. Never leave your animal alone in a parked vehicle. On a hot day, even with the windows open, a parked automobile can become a furnace in no time, and heatstroke can develop. In cold weather, a car can act as a refrigerator, holding in the cold and causing the animal to freeze to death.

4. What’s in your pet’s travelling kit? In addition to travel papers, food, bowl, leash, a waste scoop, plastic bags, grooming supplies, medication and a pet first-aid kit, pack a favorite toy or pillow to give your pet a sense of familiarity.

5. Make sure your pet has a microchip for identification, and wears a collar with a tag imprinted with your home address, as well as a temporary travel tag with your mobile and destination phone numbers, and any other relevant contact information.

6. Don’t allow your pet to ride with his head outside the window. He could be injured by flying objects. And please keep him in the back seat in his crate, or with a harness attached to a seat buckle.

7. Opt for bottled or tap water stored in plastic bottles. Drinking water from an area he’s not used to could result in a tummy upset for your pet.

