Holiday time for everybody

IT’S hot! Everybody is on holiday! Salads and cool drinks are the order of the day. Shade and sea is all they need.

Equally, you may well have some time off yourself, in which case it’s definitely the best time to relax, chill out and enjoy your property in Tenerife.

Jobs such as remodelling or refurbishing the house can wait until cooler times. If you rent out your property, this is also high season of course, so let your guests have a great time.

You can, however, start thinking about what needs doing in your property while you are sunbathing or floating on that lilo, even if you don’t get round to actually doing it until later in the year.

Maybe you have noticed that your mattress is getting uncomfortable, or you need more storage in your home. Perhaps the sofa has seen better days, or the curtains are looking a bit past their prime.

Could your lounge or bedroom do with an updated image; maybe some modern abstract pictures and toning cushions, a decluttering or a revamp?

The cheapest way of making a big design difference is a coat of paint.

Most properties here are painted white, and this does give rooms a fresh and spacious feel. However, painting one wall in a colour can add interest, and other items such as pictures and cushions can match or tone with it.

Dark colours should be used sparingly, as they make spaces look smaller, but consider the practicalities as well. White sofas and small children or pets don’t work, for example!

The use of colour can add a designer feel to a room at very low cost. If you have the budget, you might consider replacing your sofa, but, if not, you could consider re-upholstering it in a more up-to-date colour.

This can be much cheaper, and you have the advantage of knowing that it fits in the room and is comfortable. If not, change it! If you rent out your property, getting a good-quality sofa-bed can increase your occupancy, and, therefore, the return on your investment.

Curtains and blinds perform a dual function; they make rooms dark and intimate, preserve your privacy, and also dress the windows when they might, otherwise, look cold and bare.

Again, give some thought to colour schemes and practicalities, and what will work well with your floors and other furnishings. Perhaps you need some new terrace furniture in order to make the best of the fabulous weather, or a new, outdoor blind or pergola to provide more shade.

Enjoy your break, but give some thought as to how you can improve your property, to get even more enjoyment out of it.

