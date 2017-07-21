Holiday options for cat care

SOME people believe that cats are fine for days with a big bowl of food, water, and a litter tray. But water can spill and food spoil, and, by day two, that litter tray will stink. So what do you do?

Boarding facilities

Many vets, groomers and kennels offer facilities for cats. Visit a selection of those recommended to you, to ensure they are perfect for your cat. Good catteries will require your cat to have up-to-date vaccinations and a clean bill of health. This is vital to ensure the health and well-being of the other cats, as well as your own.

Kitty sleepovers

This may work if the person does not have cats, or has those which are very friendly. They can be territorial, so this option may not bode well if they have cats which are, and they can’t offer a secluded room for your kitty.

This can cause stress for your cat and the resident cats, particularly with food and litter trays. To avoid issues, make sure that they are all up-to-date on vaccines, your cat gets along with any resident cats, and that there are sufficient hide-away areas to reduce stress.

Cat sitters

Cat sitters may be professionals for hire, a family member, neighbour or friend that you trust to enter your home and care for your beloved feline(s). Someone who lives nearby, or isn’t opposed to staying over at your house, is ideal.

Have the potential cat sitter over, prior to leaving them with your cats, so that they know where the food is, how much to feed, how to handle the litter tray, and so on. They can also take some time to let your cats become familiar with their scent, if they aren’t already.

