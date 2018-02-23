Helping Hands gets its reward

CHILDREN’S charity Helping Hands was yesterday (Thursday), feted by Granadilla de Abona City Council, led by Mayor-President D José Domingo Regalado.

He was joined by Social Services Councillor Maria de la O Gaspar and the D Marcos González corporation Councillors and Ramon Oramas.

They gathered to lavish praise and thanks on the Helping Hands team of Liz Montague, who runs the charity, and her assistants, Sue Morrison, Nicola Palmer, Margaret Bird and Sheral Wilson.

Also present were the entire educational team at Guaidyl Day Centre, who thanked the Helping Hands team for their continued work and support of children there.

Liz said: “We are so proud to be supporting this centre, as well as the Island’s other children and families in need.”

This year, Helping Hands will fund the Guaidyl children’s specific projects, which include sports and educational activities, as well as summer activities, and, of course, Christmas!