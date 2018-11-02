So many Helping Hands help raise a mighty total

SUPPORTERS of the Helping Hands children’s charity enjoyed a fabulous Halloween afternoon at Palms Sports Bar in Torviscas last Saturday.

Liz Montague, who runs the charity, said: “We have had an absolute blast! There was a fantastic atmosphere, with great music, dancing witches, and face-painting by Laura Steele.”

There was also a fancy-dress competition, plus a mega raffle and an auction, staged by Tim Dowd, who was also a performing magician.

Thanks go to helpers Janet and Anne, plus Talia and Amaya, for looking after Sharon Valentine’s sweet treats, as well as the cake delights made by the Darcy Mather and Rachel Lee.

Kevin performed a smashing job as compere, and the total sum raised for the Helping Hands Christmas Appeal was 1,250 euros.

“We are so happy and grateful to each and everyone who donated gifts, and actually came to the Palms to support our event,” said Liz.

But that wasn’t the end of the day because Shahid Butt, who owns Direct Telecom, together with Sugar Reef’s Andy Swallow, added a further 1,250 euros to bring the Christmas Appeal total up to a whopping 2,500 euros.

Liz added: “Thanks to them, and also to Kirsty and Mark, along with all the staff and Mr BBQ, for a brilliant afternoon at an equally-brilliant venue. We can’t wait to visit you again next year!”