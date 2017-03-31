Helping Hands finds a night-time project

HELPING Hands in Tenerife, a fully-registered charity, based in the South of Tenerife, was set up in 2009 by Liz Montague and her two friends, Dorothy Gardner and Julie Lincoln, together with Lynette Tiernan, who represents the Costa del Silencio area.

They are all full-time residents in Tenerife and Liz, the charity’s President, has lived on the island for over 13 years with her husband, and they have two young sons.

The charity, through its own social and other various fund-raising events, has raised over 167,000 euros since its inception, and there are firm plans for more events to raise additional funds, especially to help Tenerife’s less-fortunate children all over the island.

Helping Hands has a regular following of 800-plus ex-pats, and this number continues to grow, thanks to the success of previous events.

Liz, who works tirelessly for the charity, said: “Helping Hands wishes to make a real difference to the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children.

“Our vision is to put a smile on the face of every disabled and disadvantaged child in Tenerife. We empower these children and young people to achieve their potential to live full and happy lives.

“And I know that our support enhances the life experience of disabled and disadvantaged children. We also assist individual children and their families, who are sometimes in desperate need of help.

“We can provide specialist equipment, therapeutic activities, short breaks or, simply, a wonderful day out for a child and his or her family. We ensure our work makes a child’s life happier, or at at least a little easier.”

Liz added: “Our latest venture concerns building a night shelter for La Buena Estrella, a centre based in El Fraile, close to Las Galletas. It is designed to cater for homeless children and families there and is supporting 30-40 people who are in need.

“The common objective remains the same: to provide the children and families with food and equipment, which will include cooking, washing and sleeping facilities.”

Helping Hands is renovating the “basement” underneath the area which is already used for cooking at the centre. But it’s pretty derelict and needs a face-lift.

Liz said. “It’s a big project, but a really good one, and will give a safe place for the families to use the new night centre.

“There will be beds there and bathroom facilities. And here’s how Helping Hands, and its followers, can support the new La Buena Estrella Night Centre, which will provide a place of safety for El Fraile’s homeless families.”

The funds raised will enable the charity to purchase the following items for the project:

*16 beds

*4 Shower facilities

*Toilet facilities

*Office

* Building Costs

*Furnishing Costs

The cost will be approximately 36,000 euros, and, to raise money, Helping Hands will hold various fund-raising events throughout the year: luncheons, dinner-dances, barbecues and sport challenges.

“We will be approaching local businesses to act as sponsors,” said Liz. “I hope you can all help support our project, and we will be grateful for any donation.

“Already, we have received a 1,000-euro donation from la Caixa Bank, and we are most grateful and delighted for their support.

“Thank you for reading our proposal, and please visit www.helpinghandstenerife.com for more information.”