Helping Hands clamour for new hospital project

HELPING HANDS’ leader Liz Montague and Stephanie Tudge, who runs Association Happy to Help, met Director Rita Álvarez onj Monday at El Mojón’s Centro de Diversidad Funcional to discuss the children charities’ support for the hospital’s new project.

ASLA is a Rehabilitation Centre within the hospital, supporting children of all ages, with various disabilities.

And Helping Hands in Tenerife has donated 5,000 euros towards the “Actividades de Psicomatricidad Deportiva” rehabilitation, through sports psychology, for local children.

Liz said: “Our thanks to Fatima Rodriguez and her daughter, Dasha, for introducing us to the centre, and also, for giving us a wonderful cause to support.”