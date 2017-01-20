With a little help…

ONE really good, positive aspect of living here in Tenerife is the way the ex-pat community pulls together and looks after its own in times of crisis.

It has become a tradition that when an entertainer is ill, his or her colleagues put on a showcase of their talents with the aim of raising cash to help through times of not working and, therefore, not earning.

The next of these shows will be held at Bar 39, El Mirador, Los Cristianos, on Wednesday, 1st February, from 8pm, and it promises to be a good one.

Phil Fletcher, from the bar’s resident duo Kracka, fell ill on New Year’s Eve and will not be working for the next few months.

His work partner Tony Bailey and Suzy q are organising the show, which filled up with the island’s finest cabaret within hours of being made public.

Please be early if you want to support the evening, and be entertained by the likes of Lee St Lawrence, Cy Benson, Ged Bolton, Robbie Dominic, Stuart Beagley, George King, Wham a Gogo, Nik Page, Tanya Tevaro, Colin Stevens, Spencer Robson, Dee Daniels, Arthur Peterson and Danny Day.

Making it even better is that the event will be broadcast live by Oasis Fm from 8pm, so if you can’t make it, you can at least listen live.

What we need now are more raffle prizes and items we can auction, so if you can help, please call Sue on 629 388 102.

Hope to see you there.