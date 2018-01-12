Can anyone help?

Accion del Sol news

A NEW year has begun, and our hard work continues. We have more than 200 dogs, patiently waiting for new homes.

We are desperately looking for people who can escort dogs to Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf or Hamburg. All paperwork, and the cost of transporting the dogs, are covered by the refuge. If you are flying to one of these destinations, and would like to help, please do call us.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol