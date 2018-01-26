Heidi

“HELLO, my name is Heidi. Can you believe I have been waiting at K9 for six years, for my forever home?

“The lovely people who look after me do not understand why. I am an affectionate and friendly girl, and love going out on walks, especially if treats are involved! And I am a very relaxed and chilled in my kennel, but I don’t get on particularly well with female dogs, as I find they always try to steal my spotlight!

“I have been very patient here, but I would really like to get my chance to go and live with a real family, in a real home; could you offer me that? Come down and meet me; I would love to go for a walk with you! I am also one of K9’s lovely sponsor dogs, so, if you would like to sponsor me, just visit our website!”

Car-boot sale

This will be held at the bus station in Los Gigantes on Sunday, 4th February, 9am-1pm. Grab a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats. What could be better? Our car-boot sales mean you can do exactly that. There are always some great choices and bargains to be had, including clothing, bric-a-brac and books. Our friendly, K9 people will be waiting for you, and are always happy to help.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

