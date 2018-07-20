Heartworm warning!

Accion del Sol news

WITH the weather warming up, it’s extra important to care for your dog, because a single bite from an infected mosquito can lead to heartworm, resulting in a very slow and painful death.

We can never stress enough the importance of treating your dog, monthly, with special drops on his or her neck, or with a tablet or yearly injection to prevent this happening. Over 60% of the dogs that arrive at the refuge test positive for heartworm. The treatment is very costly and uncomfortable, but it is of the utmost importance, to prevent pain and suffering to the animals in our care.

We guarantee that all our dogs have the necessary injections, microchips, passports and a clean bill of health before they are put up for adoption.We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are welcomed towards the ongoing, rising costs of running the refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol