Heartworm fundraising event

K9 animal news

A FEW of our lovely dogs at K9 are currently suffering with heartworm, and they desperately need treatment.

Heartworm is a roundworm which infects the heart. The severity of the disease depends on the amount of worms present, and how long the dog has suffered with the condition. Most dogs make a full recovery, when treated, but medical care is expensive, costing around 50 euros per 10kg of dog.

For this reason, we are hosting a fundraising event at Clouseau’s Bar in Palm Mar, on Sunday, 13th May. We will be there from 2-6pm, offering a wide range of entertainment, from live performers, to a raffle and tombola.

For a full list of entertainers, please refer to our Facebook page. Food will be available, including a vegetarian option. All proceeds from the event will go towards the heartworm treatments for our dogs.

Also, dogs recovering from heartworm require a quiet and warm place to stay, so we are looking for foster homes, for a period of three weeks after their treatments.

Anniversary events!

Because it’s our 25th anniversary, we also have several fundraisers lined up, which are sure to make it a great year: The Polygon Bar, Los Cristianos, on 9th June; Howlin’ at the Moon, San Eugenio, on 21st July, and our 25th anniversary summer dance/dinner in September/October. Date and location to be announced. Do come and join us!

Good news indeed!

Two of our beautiful dogs, Zafira and Sam, have recently found new, forever homes. It’s always good to see happy endings!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.