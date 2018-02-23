Hash-crash-bash driver took flight

POLICE have been searching for the ‘kamikaze’ driver of a car loaded with hashish, who caused a serious head-on crash by driving against the traffic down a major Spanish road.

The Guardia Civil said the incident happened on the A-44 at Albolote, in Granada, when the driver of the drug-laden car, travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway, smashed into an oncoming vehicle.

That stunned motorist was taken to hospital by ambulance, but the drugs-car driver fled, leaving behind bales of hashish in the vehicle.

But despite an extensive search, police found no trace of the driver.