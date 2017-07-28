Hard Rock’s Loose Men!

IT wasn’t quite a Boyzone reunion at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife on Wednesday, even though the former boyband’s Keith Duffy was there.

But with Westlife’s Brian McFadden alongside him, perhaps they were planning an old-boys’ duo!

In fact, the two stars were filming ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women shows live, and making the most of the huge freshwater lagoon in Playa Paraiso, beside the hotel.

The following photo shows them filming at The Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, in Playa Paraiso, Adeje and beside its, located just steps from the property.